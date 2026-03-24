Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

Iran retains an arsenal of roughly 1,000 ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets in the region, according to the Israeli research center Alma, Report informs via Sky News.

The center notes Tehran has been rapidly replenishing its stock despite intensive combat operations.

Experts say Iran entered the conflict with the US and Israel with about 2,500 missiles, deployed on mobile launchers and in underground silos. By the end of the 12-day conflict in June last year, the stock had dropped to 1,500. Over the following eight months, Iran"s defense industry produced another 1,000 missiles, demonstrating the country"s ability to quickly restore its strike capabilities.

Alma emphasized that this production pace enables Iranian commanders to maintain high readiness in their missile forces, even after significant expenditure during previous engagements.