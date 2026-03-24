Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 12:40
    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Iran retains an arsenal of roughly 1,000 ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets in the region, according to the Israeli research center Alma, Report informs via Sky News.

    The center notes Tehran has been rapidly replenishing its stock despite intensive combat operations.

    Experts say Iran entered the conflict with the US and Israel with about 2,500 missiles, deployed on mobile launchers and in underground silos. By the end of the 12-day conflict in June last year, the stock had dropped to 1,500. Over the following eight months, Iran"s defense industry produced another 1,000 missiles, demonstrating the country"s ability to quickly restore its strike capabilities.

    Alma emphasized that this production pace enables Iranian commanders to maintain high readiness in their missile forces, even after significant expenditure during previous engagements.

    Ballistic missiles US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Mərkəz: İranın təxminən 1 000 ballistik raketi qalıb
    Центр Alma: У Ирана осталось около 1 тыс. баллистических ракет

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Energy
    13:16

    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    Other countries
    12:59

    Rain expected across Azerbaijan tomorrow, locally heavy

    Ecology
    12:58

    China lodges protest with Japan over Tokyo embassy intrusion

    Other countries
    12:47

    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Business
    12:40

    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Other countries
    12:23

    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Other countries
    12:11

    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Other countries
    12:06
    Video

    Euronews: Global Baku Forum serves as platform to tackle pressing world issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed