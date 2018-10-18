All 20 victims of Kerch tragedy identified

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ All victims of the shooting and explosion at a college in Kerch have been identified, deputy head of the city administration Dilaver Melgaziyev said.

"The bodies of 20 victims have been identified," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

An explosion and shooting occurred at a technical college in Kerch on October 17. By recent data, 20 people died, dozens were wounded as a result of the incident.

The Crimean authorities announced a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy. A criminal proceeding was instituted into the case under article 'Killing of two and more people by socially dangerous means'.