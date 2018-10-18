Death toll in Crimea explosion and shooting rises - VIDEO - UPDATED-4

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the explosion and shooting at the Technical College in Crimean Kerch has reached 20, deputy chief of the city administration Dilavar Melqaziyev said.

Report informs citing TASS that, according to him, the number of bodies brought to the morques was 4, not 3: "One more body was found." Moreover, 50 people were rushed to a hospital. Of them 10 are in intensive care. Their condition is assessed as critical."

17.10.2018

***16:37

The death toll in the explosion at the technical college in Kerch has risen to 18, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to Russian media, the attack mastermind committed suicide. The motives behind the student's actions are being investigated.

***16:05

The death toll in the exposion that hit a technical college in Kerch has reached 13, Russian Investigative Committee said, Report informs citing Russian media.

"Currently we have information about 13 dead and nearly 50 wounded most of whom are teens. The information about the victims is being clarified," the statement reads.

A criminal case has been instituted into the fact of explosion. A staff was formed, the video from surveillance cameras is being studied and all circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

According to Russian media, some eyewitnesses reported shooting at the college building following the explosion.

***14:58

An explosive device has detonated in Kerch. Report informs citing Russian media that the due information was provided by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia.

**14:10

Ten people were killed, nearly 50 more were injured as a result of the explosion in the Polytechnic College in Kerch. Report informs citing Russian media that according to preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded in the college canteen.

18 people have been hospitalized, doctors are waiting for the admission of nearly 50 victims.

Ambulance crews and specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene.