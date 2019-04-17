Former Sudanese President al-Bashir moved to prison

Dethroned President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir was transferred to Kobar prison in North Khartoum the night before, Report informs citing TASS.

According to Reuters, which refers to two sources from the al-Bashir family, ex-leader has until now been detained at the presidential residence under heavy guard after he was deposed in a military coup. The Agency does not give other details.

By the information provided by the portal Sudan Akhbar, there are still a number of high-ranking officials of the overthrown regime in Kobar prison.

Moreover, it is noted that Uganda is ready to consider the offer of asylum to the former President of the Sudan, al-Bashir.