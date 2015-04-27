Akinci declared winner of Turkish Cypriot run-off presidential vote

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Independent candidate Mustafa Akinci won the run-off presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the country's Supreme Election Committee announced Sunday.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, with nearly all ballots counted, Akinci took 60.38 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent President Dervis Eroglu with 39.62 percent.

Nearly 177,000 voters were eligible to participate in the second round of elections.

The committee said official results will be announced later on Sunday night.

Eroglu congratulated his successor, who will be the fourth president of the country and will serve a five-year term, saying he was ready to exchange views with Akinci over peace talks with Greek Cypriots.

Eroglu also thanked his supporters and said that Sunday's presidential bid was his last political election. However, he said that he would continue to express his ideas and thoughts over policy.

Negotiations between the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot administration had resumed after a two-year pause in February 2013.