Afghan president signs peace deal with armed opposition

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai has signed a peace deal with Hezb-i-Islami on September 29.

Report informs citing Tolo News, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, commander of Hezb-i-Islami, the largest armed opposition in Afghanistan, signed the document on September 28.

Notably, initial draft of the peace deal was approved on September 22, after Kabul talks between the government and opposition delegations.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's party has fought against former Soviet Union. He served as a prime minister of Afghanistan in 1993-1994. In 2003, the US included Hezb-i-Islami commander into "terrorist list".

The party is the second in Afghanistan, following Taliban for number of its fighters and power. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's location is unknown. However, some western special service agencies claim that he is in Pakistan.