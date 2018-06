Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ American Airlines have been cancelled 1,600 flights

Report informs citing the foreign media, the company had to take this step in connection with the hurricane "Matthew" warning.

According to American Airlines the cancellation of flights introduced on October 6, and extends to the Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport - Hollywood and Palm Beach Airport.

The company hopes to restore the flights on October 7.