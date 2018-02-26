Abnormal snowfall observed in Rome

© repubblica.it

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Abnormal snowfall for this time of year observed in Rome.

Report informs citing the Le Repubblica, all schools are closed in the capital of Italy.

"A decree was signed that provides for the closure of schools of all levels, including kindergartens, on the territory of Rome on Monday, February 26," the mayor said in a statement.

It is reported that the cold front came from Siberia and moves from north to south Italy. The air temperature in Rome dropped to -5° C.