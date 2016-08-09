New version of Malaysia Airlines’ MH370 Flight crash announced

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing 777-200 (flight MH370) missing two years ago, fell into the Indian Ocean at high speed, which may indicate an uncontrolled crash. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was stated in the analysis of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

According to automatic signals, which were given by the liner in the last minutes of flight, the aircraft was falling "very fast - at the speed up to 20,000 feet per minute (6,096 meters p/m)."

The experts have concluded that the crash happened after the plane ran out of fuel, and two engines started to burn - "first the left one and 15 minutes later the right one."

A representative of the Australian security department on transport Greg Hood said that the analysis points to the fall of the aircraft without a pilot.

Boeing, which was on its route MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared from radar on the night of March 8, 2014. 227 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard.