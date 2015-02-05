 Top
    ​8 people suffered from mortar attack in Damascus

    Jaish al-Islam group assumes the responsibility for the attacks on the Syrian capital

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of armed opposition subjected residential areas of Damascus to strong mortar fire this morning. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, as a result of this attack at least 8 people have suffered.

    According to police, not less than 50 bombs and missiles exploded.

    The responsibility for the attacks on the capital once again was taken by Jaish al-Islam group.

    As Al-Manar TV channel broadcast, the Syrian artillery suppressed fire from Kasyun Mount.

