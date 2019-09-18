74th session of the UN General Assembly officially kicked off in New York

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly has officially kicked off in New York

On September 17, the 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York.

Report informs that the Chairman of the current session Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said that the priorities for this session will be the elimination of poverty and hunger, the provision of education and the fight against climate change. UN Secretary-General António Guterres recalled the upcoming five summits that will be held in the first week of the session.

"We have a busy year ahead of us, we start with five major summits: on climate; sustainable development goals; financing for development; ensuring universal health care, as well as on small island developing States," the UN chief said.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria's Permanent representative to the UN, pledged to give priority to peace and security issues, on particular efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts, and to promote a fair economic and social order.

António Guterres and chairman Tijjani Muhammad-Bande recalled that next year the world will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UN, and stressed that this event will once again remind us of the interdependence of the world and that multilateralism promises real solutions to global problems.

A general debate will begin on September 24, with the participation of 97 state heads, five vice presidents, 46 heads of government, and 38 ministers speaking before them.

Traditionally, the leaders of Brazil and the United States will be the first to speak from the rostrum of the General Assembly during the General political discussion. Before the General debate, the UN Secretary-General will present his annual report on the work of the Organization to the UN member States.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is also expected to speak during the debate.

The General Assembly is one of the main organs of the UN. It consists of representatives of all Member States, each of them has one vote. Decisions on important issues such as peace and security or the admission of new members require a two-thirds majority. Decisions on other issues are made simple.