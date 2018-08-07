 Top
    50 people killed in US air strike and Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 50 civilians and members of security forces were killed in airstrike of the U.S. air force and attacks by the Taliban in Logar province in Eastern Afghanistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    According to a member of the provincial Council, Abdul Wali Wakila, military men of the movement carried out coordinated attacks from different directions in the area of Azra yesterday.

    "Thirty-five members of the security forces and civilians were killed in the clash," he said.

    According to him, another 15 policemen were killed during air strike of the US on their checkpoint.

