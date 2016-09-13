34 civilians killed in Syria on the first day of Eid al-Adha

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ 34 civilians were killed as a result of airstrike of Russian and Syrian regime warplanes on the opposition-held areas in Syria on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights reported.

According to the report, last night 15 people were killed in Damascus, 14 in Idlib, two each in Homs and Daraa and one in Aleppo as a result of bombing Damascus by the Russian and Syrian regime warplanes. Four of the victims are children, two women.

Notably, a day before the US and Russia have agreed on ceasefire in Syria. Bashar al-Assad will also join the deal.