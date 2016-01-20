3 people died, 53 injured in China fireworks plant blast

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were confirmed dead 53 injured and another one remains missing after blasts swept a fireworks plant in east China's Jiangxi Province early on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Report informs Xinhua news agency reported that fifty-three injured people are being treated in hospital.

The first blast ripped through a workshop of Hongsheng fireworks factory in Kunshan village, Guangfeng district, Shangrao city on Wednesday, said the city's emergency management office. Several blasts followed.

Rescuers have managed to pull out 21 people who were trapped in the dormitory area of the plant and sent them to hospital. More than 1,000 people nearby were evacuated to safe areas after the blasts.

