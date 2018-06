Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ 2 000 of 5 000 ducks, a case of H5N8 confirmed, were destroyed in France, remaining 3 000 taken for preventive measures.

Report informs citing foreign media, French Agriculture Ministry said.

According to the information, H5N8 bird flu detected on a duck farm in southwest of the country.

If France fails to prevent the virus, it will not be able to regain its international status of free of highly pathogenic avian flu.