17 missing after boat and vessel capsize in East China Sea

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ China's navy is searching for 17 sailors after their fishing boat collided with another vessel, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The official China News Service said Saturday that two other sailors have been rescued by another fishing boat following the pre-dawn crash.

Three navy ships operating in the East China Sea off the coast of Zhejiang province were diverted to join the search and another five vessels dispatched because of poor visibility in the area.

The other vessel involved in the crash was identified only as non-Chinese and it wasn't clear whether it had suffered any damage.

A staffer reached at the Maritime Search and Rescue Center under the Ministry of Transport said Saturday afternoon that the search and rescue effort is continuing.