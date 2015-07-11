150 members of "Taliban" movement surrender to Afghanistan authorities

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ 150 members of "Taliban" movement with the weapons surrendered to local authorities in Badgisa province in western Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the provincial deputy governor Kamaruddin Shakib.

K.Shakib said that the militants who surrendered, previously committed an act of terrorism in several districts of Badgisa: "Their surrender is of great importance for the security of the region."

According to him, they expect "Taliban" side to continue this process and more militants to surrender in the framework of "Peace Program".

In accordance to the report, since the implementation of this program, the movement's thousands of militants surrendered.

Within the framework of the event began with the initiative of the Supreme Council of the Afghan government, surrendering "Taliban" member is provided with finance support and work.