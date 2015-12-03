 Top
    14 people killed 17 injured in US mass shooting

    One of the suspects in the shooting neutralized in the Californian city of San Bernardino, the second shot

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people were killed and 17 injured in a shootout in the Californian city of San Bernardino in the US. Report informs citing the CNN, the shooting occurred in the regional center of Inland, which provides assistance to people suffering from mental disorders. 30 people left the building who had previously been held hostage.

    According to the chief of the local police one of the suspects in the shooting neutralized in the Californian city of San Bernardino, the second shot.

    According to the channel, the third suspect may still be at large.

