Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fourteen people were killed and at least 28 injured after a truck drove into a roadside canal in India.

Report informs referring to Hindustan Times, the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

According to information, passengers were coming from wedding party.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, who is among the deceased, might have fallen asleep.

Police continues the investigation.