130,000 people evacuated as tropical storm hits Shanghai

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Officials have evacuated more than 130,000 people in the Chinese city Shanghai due to the tropical Jongdari storm.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, the tropical storm caused a strong wind in Shanghai.

It is expected to gradually weaken as it moves westward into the Yangtze River Delta.

151 flights were canceled at the two airports of the city, 122 parks were closed.

Notably, earlier, Jongdari caused problems with transport and electricity transmission in Japan. 16 people were injured.