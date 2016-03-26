 Top
    100 people died in Mexico from influenza in a week

    8 thousand cases of infection by various influenza viruses reported in Mexico

    Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of deaths from influenza in Mexico for the week amounted to 95 people, as well as the previous week, and the total number of deaths since October of last year has increased to 372, the Directorate General of Epidemiology of Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 8 thousand cases of infection by various influenza viruses reported only in Mexico. 278 cases of all deaths fall on "swine flu" A (H1N1).

    The most common different types of influenza is now in states of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Jalisco and Puebla, as well as in capital - Mexico City.

