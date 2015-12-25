 Top
    Traffic lights installed in front of pedestrian crossings causing traffic jam - PHOTO

    The aim is to prevent traffic accidents and minimize traffic jam

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Installation of traffic lights in front of pedestrian crossings, causing traffic jam launched today in Baku.

    Report informs, four new electronic traffic lights installed in the section of Khojali Avenue in front of Sh.I.Khatai metro station.

    Regular traffic jams are occured in peak hours of a day in the areas with unregulated pedestrian crossings in Baku. Therefore, road patrol officials served in these areas to prevent traffic accidents and minimize traffic jam that may happen in unregulated pedestrian crossings. 

