 Top
    Close photo mode

    Repair works at the mosque "Martyrs" finished, Akhund and Imam appointed - PHOTO

    In the mosque will not take place Friday and congregational prayers

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works at the mosque "Martyrs" have finished.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Haji Allahshukur Pashazade and Head of the Baku City Executive Power Hajibala Abutalibov reviewed the repair and reconstruction works in the mosque.

    The CMO has appointed Akhund and Imam for the mosque.

    The imam of the mosque told Report that in the mosque will not take place Friday and collective prayers yet. "The mosque was put into operation after the repair and reconstruction work, however, will not yet sound azan and performed Friday and congregational prayers. Anyone can visit the mosque on an individual basis. The mosque will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 18:00."

    "Martyrs" mosque was closed for repairs in 2009.

    Photo: Firi Salim

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi