    Master continuing the tradition of wood carving - PHOTOS

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Throughout the history, in Azerbaijan have traditionally existed such arts as wood carving, stone carving, engraving and others. As an example of this arts are the figures depicted by our ancestors on the rocks. Samples of these arts have been created on the materials of wood, stone, bone, etc.

    Imran Karimov is a craftsman, who is always engaged in arts and crafts of wood carving. The correspondent of the Report News Agency told to him and revealed that the master learned this art from his father.

    Talking about the difficulties of the profession, the master said that work on each carving material of wood is impossible, so the spacecraft material deteriorates and breaks down: "First you need to choose the material correctly. Each pattern must be transferred to a tree with special tenderness and precision".

    "This is a difficult craft that requires talent, knowledge, precision and patience", the master says. 

    Report presents a photo report of the wood carving art. 

