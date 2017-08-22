Blaze engulfs luxury store in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire has been recorded in an expensive clothing store located in Baku at the crossroads of Neftchiler Avenue and Yusif Mammadaliyev Street.

The wallpapers of the store burnt down. According to the initial data, the fire occurred due to the short power circuit.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the scene. The fire was extinguished in a short period of time.

Report News Agency presents a photo report from the area.