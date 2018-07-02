100-year old Azerbaijani police - PHOTOREPORT

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police.

"Report" presents photo report from a solemn ceremony dedicated to the jubilee.

Notably, Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in coordination and military issues of the law enforcement agencies, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov and chiefs of headquarter, administration, departments, and sections of the Ministry of Internal Affairs attended the ceremony.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in coordination and military issues of the law enforcement agencies read a congratulatory letter of the President Ilham Aliyev. Then minister of Interior Affairs, Ramil Usubov delivered a speech and told about the work done over the last 15 years.