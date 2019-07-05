Co-rapporteur: PACE is interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7aac7cfaa0b7abfc77ee61fac30b13fe/deb0dfe1-d7da-4cf2-87a6-d74dfbef855c_292.jpg

First Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov met with co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Shennak on July 5.

According to the Report, the First Vice Speaker said that he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the Milli Majlis and PACE and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to him, this cooperation should be based on mutual respect and meet the interests of the parties.

In his turn, Shennak said that the organization represented by him is interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the parties shared their views on the development of democracy, human rights and freedoms, regional conflicts and ways to solve them, as well as a number of other topical issues.