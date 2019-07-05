MP: “Establishment of National Observatory will make contributions to economy and social protection”

“Establishment of the National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs is important. Therefore, I appreciate President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on this issue”, Musa Guliyev, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy, told Report.

According to him, one of the issues provided in the ‘Strategic Road Map on Development of the National Economy’ is to study social protection and labor market and determine future perspectives: ‘One of the issues ahead of us is related to solution of the issues on unemployment and employment. This issue remains as the main problem in the whole world. World’s population increases, opportunities on creation of new workplaces are limited. Modern technologies reduces demand for workforce. In this case, it’s needed to choose an optimal version to provide people with jobs and develop economy. It’s necessary to take into account that Azerbaijani population increases 100-110,000 people per year. At least 100,000 jobs should be created in the labor market. We must also take into account the closed workplaces. Where and in what field must the planned workplaces be opened? In order to study this, it was needed to establish a public legal entity’.

Guliyev said that social protection is a many-field political platform. Forecasting, determination and application of trends in the leading fields are very necessary here: ‘For instance, it must be determined how many pensioners and unemployed people will be after five years? Social protection strategy should be prepared in accordance with this. Establishment of the National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs was very important. I think the National Observatory will make contributions to economy and social protection’.

On July 4, 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on establishment of National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Report informs that the decree was signed for creation of monitoring and forecasting system for making effective management decisions in fields of employment and social protection of the population.