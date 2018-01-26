Milli Majlis to hold special session marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

© Report

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the special session to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was announced.

Report informs, the meeting will be held on June 8.

Guests from foreign countries will also attend the special session.

Notably, last year Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Presidential order recommends to hold a special session on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the ADR parliament.

On January 10, 2018, the head of state has signed an order declaring in Azerbaijan the year 2018 as the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.