    Milli Majlis to hold regular plenary meeting today

    Agenda includes 15 issues
    

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The regular plenary meeting of Milli Majlis will be held today.

    Report informs that the agenda includes 15 issues.

    These are the draft laws "On Committees of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading), "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" (third reading), "On Motor Transport" (third reading), "On Insurance Activity" (third reading) as well as amendments to Election, Administrative, Housing and Tax Codes.

    In addition, the parliament members will also discuss new draft laws "On National Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading), "On National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading), "On general education" (first reading).

