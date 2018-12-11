Requirements on performing, reading and listening to Azerbaijan national anthem made public

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The requirements on performing, reading and listening to the national anthem of Azerbaijan have been identified.

Report informs that according to Article 6 of the new draft law "On the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (Requirements on Performing, Reading and Listening to the National Anthem), the National Anthem is performed fully in all cases-by orchestra, choir or orchestra- choir, or other vocal means or instruments, as well as by means of recording media.

The requirements for the citizens on performing, reading and listening of the National Anthem are as follows:

1. Perform in standing position and till the end (when not singing, listen to the end in standing position),

2. If the National Flag of Azerbaijan is raised (hanged), while performing the anthem, to look at the State Flag,

3. Rules of the military salutation for the military staff or persons with special titles, who serve in the bodies referred to in Article 2.3 of the Law on Civil Service (except for the Central Bank) indicated while performing the National Anthem, as well as the rules of performing, reading and listening of the national anthem are regulated by military regulations or relevant acts of those bodies.

4. The anthem is performed during national or international sporting events considering the current experience of the sports organization that hosts the competitions.

The draft law will be discussed in Milli Majlis in the near future.