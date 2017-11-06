Azerbaijani Parliament improves legislation on investigating criminal cases

© Report

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Legislation on investigating criminal cases is being improved in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant amendments will be made in the law "On Prosecutor's Office".

In case the law is adopted, the Prosecutor General will not inform the President of Azerbaijan about the criminal cases being investigated.

The draft has been received at the Milli Majlis by the signature of President Ilham Aliyev.

The current Article 44 of the law (Informing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan) states: "The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall inform the Head of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the activities of the Prosecutor's Office".

According to the amendment to the article, the information will be provided except for the criminal cases under investigation.

The draft amendment was recommended to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.