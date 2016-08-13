​Zakir Hasanov took part in the closing ceremony of the international military competition

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paying a working visit to Moscow took part in closing ceremony of the competition "International army games - 2016" organized at the range "Alabino" on August 13.

"Report" reports with reference to the Defense Ministry, on the last day of the competition, official guests watched a match of teams that came in the final stage of the competition and took part in the awarding of servicemen, winning various competitions in 23 nominations.

Defence Minister met with the tank crew, highly appreciated their first participation in this competition, where Azerbaijan was worthily represented and wished them success in their service.

Closing Ceremony of the competition "International army games - 2016" ended with a festive concert.

It should be noted that participated in the contests "Tank biathlon" and "Caspian Sea Cup" of international military competition, which was launched on July 30, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, becoming the winners of the various stages in both categories represented our country at the highest level.