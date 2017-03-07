Zakir Hasanov: I congratulate mothers bringing up decent soldiers for homeland

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed congratulations on March 8 - International Women's Day.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, congratulation text reads below:

"I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day and express my best wishes.

Throughout history, Azerbaijani women took active part in the country's socio-political and cultural life together with men, heroically served in defending the homeland and public administration.

I'd like to commemorate women, martyred while defending our lands and express my congratulations to mothers and spouses of martyrs, spouses of servicemen becoming impaired and soldiers' mothers, bringing up decent children for the homeland.

I believe that the women who serve in our armed forces will justify the confidence of the country's leadership and faithfully serve the homeland, people, state in response to attention and care towards them.

Happy Holiday, Dear Women!"