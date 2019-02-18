Azerbaijan Defense Minister gets acquainted with products of Turkish defense industry

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov viewed the weapons, equipment and military products manufactured by the machine and chemical industry of Turkey, as well as Turkish companies ROKETSAN, ASELSAN and Otokar, which were demonstrated at the IDEX-2019 International Defense Exhibition.

During the meeting with the leaders of the companies, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed the importance of developing military-technical cooperation between the two countries. The Minister of Defense expressed confidence that joint military projects would serve to strengthen the power of the armies of the two countries.