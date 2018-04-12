Zakir Hasanov congratulates army staff on successful completion of presidential elections

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the military personnel of the Army on the successful completion of the presidential elections held on April 11, and another confident victory of Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who was re-elected to the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army took part in the voting process with high spirits, and making the right choice for the security and democratic development of the country, voted for the most worthy candidate.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reassured that the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army is vigilantly defending the Motherland, and is ready and able to fulfill every order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to liberate the occupied lands and ensure the territorial integrity of the country.