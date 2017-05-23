Minister Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijani Government demonstrates rigid stand against terrorism

© Report.az

Batumi. 23 May.REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers has today started in Batumi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, after opening the event, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria expressed condolences to the families of those killed in Manchester terrorist attack, stated that Georgia condemns terrorism.

Turkish National Defense Minister Fikri Işık expressed his gratitude for high level organization of the event, said that his country also fights against terrorism.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov also condemned terrorism in Manchester. He stated that the Azerbaijani government demonstrates a rigid stand against terrorism: "Killing of civilians in terror attacks is an attempt to violate stability as well as an attempt against international cooperation and peace. All states must fight together against terrorism".

Prospects of military cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, regional security and joint protection of the economic projects carried out in the region and other issues are being discussed in the trilateral meeting.