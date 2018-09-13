 Top
    "Turaz Falcon - 2018" exercises continue

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of "TurAz Falcon - 2018" joint flight-tactical exercises, combat aircraft conducted joint flights along the route at a given altitude, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

    In the course of the regular day of the exercises, tasks were fulfilled to defeat air defense assets, to strike at the ground targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as to make maneuvers to avoid the fighter aircraft of the imaginary enemy.

