Tomorrow starts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Defense Ministers

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey defense ministers will be held on March 31.

Report informs, the meeting will be held in Giresun, Turkey.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria will attend the meeting.

Notably, Z. Hasanov is on a visit to Turkey from March 28. He has already met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of General Staff, General Hulusi Akar, the Undersecretary for Defence Industries Ismail Demir.