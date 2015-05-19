State Border Service launched large-scale exercises

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Border Service began tactical trainings in "Aghgol" desert training center.

As Report was told in the SBS, the training is held with the participation of rapid reaction forces and aviation units under the 2015 combat training program on " Neutralization of terrorist and enemy's groups that violated the state border of Azerbaijan".

According to the report, by carrying out shooting from controlled and uncontrolled missiles by helicopters, the implementation of combat orders, destroying enemy air targets with portable anti-aircraft missile complexes and the introduction of armored vehicles in combat conditions are planned during the trainings: "The purpose of the training is to achieve high mutual activity, to train the joint activity of governing bodies of units in real combat conditions, to impart love for the motherland, confidence to weapons, the skills of endurance, steadfastness and fearlessness during the battle by improving coordination between the rapid reaction forces and aviation units of the State Border Service."

The exercises will last up to May 21.