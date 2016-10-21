Self-Evaluation Exercise launched within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Self-Evaluation Exercise-1 (SEL1) of OCC Reconnaissance Company of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, declared to NATO Operational Capabilities Concept, (OCC) is being conducted.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During the exercises, the reconnaissance units' NATO interoperability level and execution of tactical tasks within peacekeeping forces and during the other operational environments will be evaluated.

Delegation from NATO Land Forces Command, Izmir participate in the exercise as observers.