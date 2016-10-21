 Top
    Close photo mode

    Self-Evaluation Exercise launched within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept

    Delegation from NATO Land Forces Command, Izmir participate in the exercise as observers

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Self-Evaluation Exercise-1 (SEL1) of OCC Reconnaissance Company of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, declared to NATO Operational Capabilities Concept, (OCC) is being conducted.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    During the exercises, the reconnaissance units' NATO interoperability level and execution of tactical tasks within peacekeeping forces and during the other operational environments will be evaluated.

    Delegation from NATO Land Forces Command, Izmir participate in the exercise as observers.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi