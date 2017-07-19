 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's State Border Service comments on news amid displacement of borderline by Georgians

    The information is not true

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SBS) commented on reports on the displacement of the state border by Georgian border guards by 200 meters deep into the territory of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the SBS press service, the information is not true and dissemination of such unverified information on the Internet creates conditions for the formation of erroneous opinions, as well as unreasonable discussions.

    Notably, in recent days, some news resources have stated that allegedly Georgian border guards are transferring the state border in direction of Burungovag village of Samukh region by 200 meters deep into the territory of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi