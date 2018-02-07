Rocket and artillery formations of Azerbaijani Army launch live-fire exercises - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the troops' combat training plan for 2018, rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises with using 152-mm self-propelled artillery piece DANA.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the exercises, modern automated control systems were used to ensure high accuracy and intensity of practical combat firings. Artillery units, having fulfilled assigned tasks in due time, destroyed all the established targets.

The command staff highly appreciated the training, skills, and ability of the military personnel involved in the exercises.