Range of fire of new missile complex of Azerbaijan is 300 km - VIDEO

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The new operational-tactical missile complex of Azerbaijan, POLONEZ, has a range of fire of up to 300 kilometers.

Report informs, the weight of the missile is 780 kilograms, the weight of warheads is 140 kilograms, and the radius of damage is 80 meters. The maximum duration of the POLONEZ is 310 meters per second, time for shooting 10 minutes and the expiration date of 10 years. There are 8 missiles on each war machine.

This complex is intended to destroy of nuclear and chemical attack facilities, major groupings of troops, air base deployment, air defense facilities and objects, control points, radio-electronic facilities, rear fronts and other objects of the enemy.

Notably, today, President Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with both missile complexes in “N” military unit of Missile Troops of the Defense Ministry.