Program of Avigdor Lieberman's visit to Azerbaijan made public

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The program of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman's visit to Azerbaijan has been made public, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The delegation led by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman will pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 13.

Within the framework of the visit, the Israeli delegation will hold meetings in the Ministry of Defense and other state structures of Azerbaijan.

During the meetings, aspects of regional security, prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the military, military-technical spheres and other issues of interest will be discussed.