President Ilham Aliyev views newly built Tufan type border guard ship - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed a newly-built Tufan type border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

Chairman of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev reported to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a film highlighting the construction of the border guard ships of the Coast Guard and familiarized himself with their technical indicators.

The President viewed the State Border Service`s new special military hardware, weapons and ammunition.

The footage was screened showing the destruction of the enemy's positions using these combat capabilities two years ago in the April battles under the command of President Ilham Aliyev, which was an expression of the magnificence of Azerbaijan's military power.

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev then familiarized himself with the newly-built Tufan type border guard ship.