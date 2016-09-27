President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country with largest military potential in the region

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a message of greetings to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2016 opened today in Baku. Report informs, text of the message reads below:

"Dear exhibitors!

I cordially welcome you to our capital - the city of Baku on the occasion of the opening of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2016.

In our ever-changing world, where globalization has a wide scope, the states intensely faced with security challenges. Among the implemented measures in this direction is steadily increasing relevance of issues of military-technical cooperation, exchange of modern technologies and security features.

As a result of external aggression and terrorism directed against the territorial integrity of our country, the state of Azerbaijan constantly keeps in focus the strengthening of security and development of inter-state cooperation. Adopted military doctrine strengthened a defence potential of Azerbaijan, leading in the international plane universal principles and norms, as well as its relationship with friendly and partner countries. At present, Azerbaijan is a country with the largest military potential in the region. The first prestigious international defence exhibition in the region was also held in Baku.

I am confident that the present exhibition as an authoritative platform for discussion of issues of military-technical cooperation will open the way to new approaches that meet modern security challenges, in particular, important initiatives in the field of defence industry, and identify new opportunities. I wish you all success in your future business, and peace and prosperity to your countries."