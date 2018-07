President Ilham Aliyev awards a group of SBS servicemen and civil servants - LIST

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the order, following military servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS) were rewarded for distinguishing during combat operations and performing their duties:

Order "For Service to Motherland" 2nd degree

Sadigov Rashad Heydar– Lieutenant-General

Medal “For Motherland”

Baghirov Anar Mammad– Colonel

Aliyev Rasim Akif–Colonel

Mirzayev Jeyhun Ulduzkhan– Colonel

Azizov Samig Yusif– Colonel-Lieutenant

Babayev Rasim Mubariz– Major

Aliyev Rasul Rasim– Major

Pashayev Elnur Rasim– Major

Nazarli Yashar Fuad– Captain

Taghiyev Aliaddin Mazaddin– Captain

Baghirov Ali Shamsaddin– Senior Lieutenant

Aghayev Elgun Mahir– Lieutenant

Medal “For Bravery”

Mammadov Sabuhi Valeh– Major

Taghiyev Samir Nasraddin – Major

Khalilov Ilgar Inshalla– Senior Lieutenant

Mammadov Vali Mardan– Senior Sergeant

Medal “For Military Services”

Aliyarli Sahib Vali– Colonel-Lieutenant

Ibrahimov Elnur Shamil– Major

Taghiyev Abbas Oruj– Major

Badalov Farhad Haji– Major

Mammadov Fehruz Abbas– Captain

Rustamov Ali Mubariz– Captain

Abbaszade Abbas Zahir– Senior Lieutenant

Ismayilov Samir Almusa– Senior Lieutenant

Mehdiyeva Rana Yunus– Senior Lieutenant

Hasanov Mardali Mirjalil– Senior Lieutenant

Huseynguliyev Shahin Yusif– Senior Lieutenant

Safarov Elvin Sarraf– Senior Lieutenant

Zeynalov Orkhan Rauf– Justice Senior Lieutenant

Allahverdiyev Ilyas Matlab– Lieutenant

Gafarov Zahir Tahir– Lieutenant

Mirzaliyev Sanan Radil– Lieutenant

Omarov Nemat Abdul– Lieutenant

Huseynov Emil Rabil– Senior Ensign

Mammadov Rashad Huseyn– Senior Ensign

Aghayev Elnur Alimurad– Senior Sergeant

Eyvazov Faig Fursant– Senior Sergeant

Askarov Turgut Loghman– Senior Sergeant

Sadigov Ramin Mahammad– Senior Sergeant

Sultanov Anar Valikhan– Senior Sergeant

Medal “Progress”

Bayramov Tahir Tofig.