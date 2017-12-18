Open Doors Day will be held in Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Open Doors Day will be held in all military units on December 30 at 11.00, on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls. A demonstration of various types of military equipment and weapons will also be organized for the guests.

During the Open Doors Day, which will be held in military units with the participation of the command staff, various meetings will be organized to discuss all questions that the guests are interested in, as well as concert programs and other cultural events will be held.