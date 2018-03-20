Open Doors Day starts today in all military units

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Open Doors Day that is held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on the occasion of the Novruz Holiday is starting today at 11.00 local time.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls. A demonstration of various types of military equipment and weapons will also be organized for the guests.

During the Open Doors Day, which will be held in military units with the participation of the command staff, the meetings with parents will be held to discuss all questions they are interested in. Concert programs and other cultural events will also be organized.